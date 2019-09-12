Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Acquires Shares of 40,000 InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America owned approximately 0.05% of InterXion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of InterXion by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in InterXion in the first quarter worth $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in InterXion by 135.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,249,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,183,000 after buying an additional 1,293,785 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in InterXion by 350.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 60,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 47,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in InterXion by 13.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INXN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.38. 11,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,657. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.55, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.92. InterXion Holding NV has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $82.48.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $158.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. InterXion had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. InterXion’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INXN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of InterXion from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 price objective on shares of InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of InterXion in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut InterXion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

