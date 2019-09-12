TCG Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS)

TCG Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,297 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 45.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd alerts:

JPS stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. 4,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,867. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $9.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.