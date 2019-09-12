TCG Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 900 Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter valued at $643,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 25,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 37.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 10,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIV stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,351. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.56.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 49.61% and a net margin of 98.61%. The company had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.18%.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $120,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

AIV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

