TCG Advisors LP Has $33,000 Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

TCG Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 380.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,597,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,039,000 after purchasing an additional 817,065 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,673,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,265,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,406,000 after buying an additional 737,434 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 633.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 486,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,762,000 after acquiring an additional 420,083 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,056,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,741,000 after acquiring an additional 321,295 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $50.87. 1,538,669 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.86.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.1257 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

