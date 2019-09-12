TCG Advisors LP Has $153,000 Stock Position in VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA:UGAZ)

TCG Advisors LP increased its holdings in VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA:UGAZ) by 1,246.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,101,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN during the 2nd quarter worth $409,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN by 454.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN alerts:

Shares of UGAZ stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,008,077. VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $260.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA:UGAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.