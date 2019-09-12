TCG Advisors LP Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

TCG Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO stock traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $200.90. The stock had a trading volume of 39,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,722. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.83. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $156.03 and a 12 month high of $219.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

