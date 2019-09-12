Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) Shares Up 6.2%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH)’s share price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.87, approximately 223,192 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 324,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Target Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.52.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million.

In other Target Hospitality news, Director Eli Baker purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky acquired 55,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 151,584 shares of company stock worth $982,659 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 253.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $958,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Target Hospitality by 295.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 114,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 85,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,710,000.

Target Hospitality Company Profile (NYSE:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

