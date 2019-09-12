Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 331,600 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the July 31st total of 516,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 412,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tarena International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,887,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,219,000 after buying an additional 24,758 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tarena International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 59,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Tarena International by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 532,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 168,542 shares in the last quarter. 25.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TEDU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 62,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,176. Tarena International has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $72.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tarena International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarena International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

