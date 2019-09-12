Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Tapestry reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 100.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,959,794 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $453,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994,567 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 4.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,216,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $201,983,000 after purchasing an additional 280,937 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Tapestry by 28.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,326,188 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $169,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,774 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 347.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,946,057 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $156,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,023 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,352 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $148,221,000 after purchasing an additional 725,349 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPR stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.58. 6,300,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,834,755. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

