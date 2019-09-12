Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,167 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 19,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

NYSE TSM traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $44.07. 6,553,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,904,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.19. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64. The firm has a market cap of $227.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $241 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.