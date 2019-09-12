T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Trading Up 5.8%

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.47, approximately 663,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,022,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TTOO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered T2 Biosystems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Alliance Global Partners cut T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $0.40 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.66.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. The company has a market cap of $65.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 722.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,263.94%. T2 Biosystems’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts expect that T2 Biosystems Inc will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,217.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 20,699 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

