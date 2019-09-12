Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.14% of Model N worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the second quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Model N by 68.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Model N by 77.3% in the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 325,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 141,649 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Model N in the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Model N by 746.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 86,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $70,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Barter sold 1,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $39,754.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,619,635.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,998 shares of company stock worth $237,992. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MODN. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Model N to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Model N from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Model N presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Shares of NYSE MODN traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,524. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average is $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $905.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 0.49. Model N Inc has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $29.26.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Model N Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

