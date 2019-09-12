Swiss National Bank Has $929,000 Stock Holdings in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tristate Capital were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 56,633.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tristate Capital news, CEO James F. Getz purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $494,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Demas acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.40 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 45,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,196.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 62,662 shares of company stock worth $1,242,563 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

TSC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.78. 2,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,124. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tristate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tristate Capital from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tristate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

