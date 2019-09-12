Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,150 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Exterran worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exterran in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Exterran by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Exterran in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Exterran by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,469 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Exterran in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William M. Goodyear bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $53,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

EXTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Exterran in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Exterran stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 99,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,416. The stock has a market cap of $410.81 million, a PE ratio of 69.05 and a beta of 1.16. Exterran Corp has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $390.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.15 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. Research analysts predict that Exterran Corp will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

