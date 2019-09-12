Swiss National Bank Buys New Position in Village Farms International (NYSE:VFF)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International (NYSE:VFF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 73,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Separately, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSE:VFF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.94. 9,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,149. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76.

Village Farms International (NYSE:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $41.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.59 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on VFF. Roth Capital set a $29.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Village Farms International in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

