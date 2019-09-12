Swiss National Bank Acquires 600 Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 107,166.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PUB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Peoples Utah Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.05. The stock had a trading volume of 817 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,215. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 32.16%. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul R. Gunther sold 5,200 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $40,067.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,434.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,127 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.