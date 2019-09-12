Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.27

Shares of Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.27 and traded as low as $14.12. Swedbank shares last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 7,500 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27.

About Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBF)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

