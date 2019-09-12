SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. trimmed its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,613 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,203 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group comprises about 2.8% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of SVB Financial Group worth $12,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIVB. ValuEngine cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.56.

In other news, COO Philip C. Cox sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.80, for a total transaction of $80,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Philip C. Cox sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.45, for a total transaction of $44,807.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,678.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,547 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,038 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.04. 33,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,729. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $177.70 and a fifty-two week high of $330.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.13.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $863.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.38 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.