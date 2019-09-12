Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Holdings Boosted by M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 268,655 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Sunrun accounts for 1.2% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned about 0.23% of Sunrun worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Sunrun by 222.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sunrun by 301.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price target on Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

NASDAQ:RUN traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.65. 88,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,789. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.75. Sunrun Inc has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.51.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.78 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,016,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $18,924,306.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,394,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,110,613.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,903,543 shares of company stock worth $98,511,487 and have sold 306,995 shares worth $6,019,525. 9.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

