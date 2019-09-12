Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.10

Sunrise Resources Plc (LON:SRES)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.12. Sunrise Resources shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 13,398,919 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.10.

About Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES)

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Australia, the United States, and Ireland. The company explores for diamond, barite, gold, diatomite, copper, silver, and other base metal and industrial mineral deposits. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project that is located in Nevada, the United States.

