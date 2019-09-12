Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,785,500 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the July 31st total of 8,809,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

SU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.23.

Shares of SU stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $30.75. 99,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374,757. The company has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.98. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $40.08.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.321 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

