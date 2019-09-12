STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $366.76

Shares of STV Group Plc. (LON:STVG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $366.76 and traded as low as $349.00. STV Group shares last traded at $355.50, with a volume of 186,837 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STVG shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of STV Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 365.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 366.76. The stock has a market cap of $139.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. STV Group’s payout ratio is 4.88%.

STV Group Company Profile (LON:STVG)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.

