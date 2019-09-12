Strategic Global Advisors LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 225.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Lincoln National by 3,589.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $532,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $496,451.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

Shares of LNC traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $59.89. 154,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,148. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.82. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $71.27.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

