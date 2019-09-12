Strategic Global Advisors LLC Sells 46,180 Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 46,180 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 233,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 258,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 6.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MBT. ValuEngine cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of MBT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $9.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 95.04% and a net margin of 1.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.