STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €19.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on STM. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €19.15 ($22.27).

EPA:STM traded up €0.11 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €18.19 ($21.15). 3,827,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a one year high of €21.45 ($24.94). The business’s fifty day moving average is €16.30.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

