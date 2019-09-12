Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Price Target to $8.00

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Leerink Swann set a $2.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Mallinckrodt from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MNK traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,876,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,474. Mallinckrodt has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $176.42 million, a PE ratio of 0.37, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 111.46%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 2nd quarter worth $3,144,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 2nd quarter worth $3,533,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 146,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.