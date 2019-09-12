Stewardship Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SSFN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Stewardship Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SSFN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the July 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ SSFN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,439. The stock has a market cap of $135.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.10. Stewardship Financial has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.19.

Stewardship Financial (NASDAQ:SSFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter. Stewardship Financial had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 16.94%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stewardship Financial by 1,112,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Stewardship Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stewardship Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Stewardship Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stewardship Financial by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares during the period. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewardship Financial Company Profile

Stewardship Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Stewardship Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposits, such as personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts.

