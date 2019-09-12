Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Short Interest Update

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,200 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the July 31st total of 1,946,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 531,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Steris stock traded up $3.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.94. The stock had a trading volume of 488,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,879. Steris has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Steris alerts:

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Steris had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $696.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Steris’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steris will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STE shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Steris from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.20.

In other news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.78, for a total value of $15,557,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Tokich sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.70, for a total value of $3,161,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,175 shares of company stock worth $22,688,470 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Steris during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,592,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Steris by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,347,769,000 after acquiring an additional 522,254 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Steris during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,124,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Steris during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Steris during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,079,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.