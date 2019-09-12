Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) Short Interest Down 14.7% in August

Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the July 31st total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of Steel Partners stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.22. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,186. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The conglomerate reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $414.20 million during the quarter.

In other Steel Partners news, major shareholder Steel Partners Holdings L.P. sold 407,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $1,506,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,753,000 after purchasing an additional 656,777 shares during the period. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Steel Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

