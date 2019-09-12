StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered StealthGas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of GASS traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,245. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $123.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StealthGas will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Glendon Capital Management Lp purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Opportunities Fund L. Glendon purchased 95,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $327,044.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GASS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of StealthGas by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,985,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 460,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in StealthGas by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,087,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 109,933 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC grew its stake in StealthGas by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 580,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 42,525 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in StealthGas by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,204,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

