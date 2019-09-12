StarterCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,413.00 (STAC)

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, StarterCoin has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. StarterCoin has a total market capitalization of $34,666.00 and $1,413.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StarterCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network and Liquid.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About StarterCoin

StarterCoin was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 tokens. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter . The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico . The official website for StarterCoin is www.coinstarter.com

Buying and Selling StarterCoin

StarterCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StarterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

