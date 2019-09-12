STARPHARMA HOLD/S (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of STARPHARMA HOLD/S (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SPHRY stock remained flat at $$7.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982. STARPHARMA HOLD/S has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $11.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54.

STARPHARMA HOLD/S Company Profile

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company focuses on the development of VivaGel, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis, and as a condom coating for the prevention of sexually transmitted infections, as well as VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom.

