Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,799 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 166.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $327,058,000 after buying an additional 2,436,385 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,327,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $278,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,082 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,424,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $774,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,231 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 901,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $67,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,350,796 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $100,418,000 after purchasing an additional 862,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $621,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,565. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.06. 6,263,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,723,897. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.69. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

