S&T Bank PA Has $1.23 Million Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

S&T Bank PA decreased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA grew its position in shares of Paypal by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 1,022,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,076,000 after buying an additional 148,116 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 404.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 334,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,239,000 after buying an additional 267,880 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 96,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,032,000 after buying an additional 16,429 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 748,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 74,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,565,000 after buying an additional 74,820 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 110,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,660,000 after buying an additional 19,878 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.10. 11,582,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,807,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.01. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

In other Paypal news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total transaction of $3,358,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,532,805.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 7,283 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $780,956.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,128 shares in the company, valued at $12,345,175.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,417 shares of company stock worth $14,511,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

