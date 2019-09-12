Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Stake Increased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.08% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 356,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after buying an additional 12,104 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 108.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 167,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

SFM stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.79. The company had a trading volume of 556,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,981. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.15. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SFM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.47.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.