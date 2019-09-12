SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) were up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.08 and last traded at $8.07, approximately 3,671,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 1,351,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 135.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,428,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 821,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after buying an additional 52,793 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 213,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

