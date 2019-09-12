SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 738,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the previous session’s volume of 228,100 shares.The stock last traded at $95.44 and had previously closed at $94.45.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $100,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

