SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL) Shares Acquired by TCG Advisors LP

TCG Advisors LP boosted its stake in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL) by 265.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 1.4% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.53. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC has a 52 week low of $1,603.40 and a 52 week high of $1,790.00.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.1684 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

