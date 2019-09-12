SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.40% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $10,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RWR. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 351.7% in the second quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 471,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,583,000 after purchasing an additional 367,112 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 190,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 139,992 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,651,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,003,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after acquiring an additional 83,057 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RWR traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $103.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,093. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $104.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.77.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.