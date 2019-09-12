SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225,798 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 766.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 313.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

Shares of JNK traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.03. The stock had a trading volume of 135,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,117,509. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.41. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.76 and a 12-month high of $109.62.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

