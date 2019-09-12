Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 4000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.82 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28.

About Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI)

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada and China. The company's primary projects are the Chebucto natural gas field located in the Sable Island area of offshore Nova Scotia; and the VanSpar vanadium and battery commissioning projects in China.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Sparton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.