SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SPTN has been the topic of several other research reports. Pivotal Research upgraded SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered SpartanNash from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered SpartanNash from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on SpartanNash from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:SPTN traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 298,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,162. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.59. The company has a market cap of $431.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter worth approximately $5,803,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 53.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 285,630 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 277.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 311,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 228,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,681,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,288,000 after purchasing an additional 223,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 115.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 220,266 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

