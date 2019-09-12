SparksPay (SPK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $15.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 51.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $43,654.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.