South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,675 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,694 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in South State were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,428,000 after acquiring an additional 103,151 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,668,000 after acquiring an additional 35,277 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 13.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 701,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,949,000 after acquiring an additional 80,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in South State by 23.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 489,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,447,000 after buying an additional 91,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

SSB traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.58. 5,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.58. South State Corp has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $85.50.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.75 million. South State had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that South State Corp will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. South State’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSB. ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens reissued a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of South State in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. South State presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

In other news, CFO John C. Pollok sold 7,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $557,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,450,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 8,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $625,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

