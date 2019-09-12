South Dakota Investment Council Sells 7,200 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,991,000 after acquiring an additional 45,469 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in AGCO by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 40,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in AGCO by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $88.00 price target on shares of AGCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGCO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

In other AGCO news, VP Richard Robinson Smith sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $338,453.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 90,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,607,224.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Martin Richenhagen sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $3,471,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 447,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,506,033.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,977 shares of company stock worth $5,761,368. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $76.03. The stock had a trading volume of 254,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $80.64.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.64%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

