South Dakota Investment Council Sells 6,596 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,596 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 828.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

NYSE HST traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 313,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $21.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 19.83%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

