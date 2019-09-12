South Dakota Investment Council Sells 6,550 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 53.9% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 33,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 53.9% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 40,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 53.9% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 19,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAT traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.77. 4,196,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,609,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $159.37. The firm has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

