South Dakota Investment Council Sells 1,527 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $58,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 11,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $704,298.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,490 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,389 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFG traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.53. 589,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,086. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average of $54.77. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $61.12.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

PFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $66.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

