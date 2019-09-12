South Dakota Investment Council Sells 15,102 Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 14.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,397 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 15,102 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,301,467 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $268,766,000 after buying an additional 345,212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 8.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,878,373 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $105,952,000 after purchasing an additional 217,359 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 661,525 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 19,845 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 593,660 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $20,558,000 after buying an additional 188,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DKS. Zacks Investment Research cut Dicks Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

NYSE DKS traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $38.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,149. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 33.95%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

