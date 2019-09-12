South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 125.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,472,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,681,000 after purchasing an additional 818,015 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 153.7% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 885,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 536,229 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 660.7% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 355,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,082,000 after purchasing an additional 308,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,594,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,359,000 after purchasing an additional 221,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $9,424,000.

Shares of WSM stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.34. 68,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.48. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $70.58.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 4,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $314,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,549.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $76.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma to $73.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

